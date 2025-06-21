Derby County 'agree fee' to sign former Barnsley FC and Rotherham United forward

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 21st Jun 2025, 17:55 BST
Derby County have reportedly agreed a fee to sign former Barnsley and Rotherham United forward Carlton Morris.

It has been an eventful three years for Morris since he swapped Barnsley for Luton Town. He helped the Hatters clinch promotion to the Premier League, only to then suffer back-to-back relegations.

Through the ups and the downs, Morris has been a key figure at Kenilworth Road and scored 39 goals in 137 appearances.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, he does not look set to follow Luton in League One with Derby seemingly working on a deal to take him to Pride Park.

Carlton Morris scored 16 goals in Barnsley colours.placeholder image
Carlton Morris scored 16 goals in Barnsley colours. | Tony Johnson

Fee agreed for Carlton Morris

According to The Telegraph’s John Percy, Derby have agreed a fee and are closing in on the completion of a deal.

The 29-year-old is reportedly due at Derby for a medical next week, once he has returned from holiday.

The Rams are also said to have agreed deals with Danny Batth and Andreas Weimann, who head coach John Eustace managed at Blackburn Rovers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Carlton Morris’ Yorkshire history

Morris is a well-known figure in Yorkshire and first moved to the county for a loan spell at York City in 2014, when he was cutting his teeth at Norwich City.

Two loan stints at Rotherham United followed in later years before he completed a permanent move to Barnsley in 2021.

Carlton Morris' Luton Town days appear numbered.placeholder image
Carlton Morris' Luton Town days appear numbered. | Paul Harding/Getty Images

Morris racked up 55 appearances for the Reds, registering 16 goals and six assists.

After his Oakwell exit was confirmed, he said: "I just wanted to take this opportunity to thank everyone involved with Barnsley Football Club in welcoming me and making my time there so amazing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I loved my journey with the club and the return of fans after Covid was an experience I’ll never forget. Barnsley FC will always have a place in my heart and leaving was a decision I did not take lightly, thank you again, and I wish you all nothing but the best going forward.”

MORE: Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley men eyed as Leeds United learn stance - transfer latest

Related topics:Derby CountyYork CityLuton Town
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice