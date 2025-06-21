Derby County 'agree fee' to sign former Barnsley FC and Rotherham United forward
It has been an eventful three years for Morris since he swapped Barnsley for Luton Town. He helped the Hatters clinch promotion to the Premier League, only to then suffer back-to-back relegations.
Through the ups and the downs, Morris has been a key figure at Kenilworth Road and scored 39 goals in 137 appearances.
However, he does not look set to follow Luton in League One with Derby seemingly working on a deal to take him to Pride Park.
Fee agreed for Carlton Morris
According to The Telegraph’s John Percy, Derby have agreed a fee and are closing in on the completion of a deal.
The 29-year-old is reportedly due at Derby for a medical next week, once he has returned from holiday.
The Rams are also said to have agreed deals with Danny Batth and Andreas Weimann, who head coach John Eustace managed at Blackburn Rovers.
Carlton Morris’ Yorkshire history
Morris is a well-known figure in Yorkshire and first moved to the county for a loan spell at York City in 2014, when he was cutting his teeth at Norwich City.
Two loan stints at Rotherham United followed in later years before he completed a permanent move to Barnsley in 2021.
Morris racked up 55 appearances for the Reds, registering 16 goals and six assists.
After his Oakwell exit was confirmed, he said: "I just wanted to take this opportunity to thank everyone involved with Barnsley Football Club in welcoming me and making my time there so amazing.
“I loved my journey with the club and the return of fans after Covid was an experience I’ll never forget. Barnsley FC will always have a place in my heart and leaving was a decision I did not take lightly, thank you again, and I wish you all nothing but the best going forward.”