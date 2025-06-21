Derby County have reportedly agreed a fee to sign former Barnsley and Rotherham United forward Carlton Morris.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been an eventful three years for Morris since he swapped Barnsley for Luton Town. He helped the Hatters clinch promotion to the Premier League, only to then suffer back-to-back relegations.

Through the ups and the downs, Morris has been a key figure at Kenilworth Road and scored 39 goals in 137 appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, he does not look set to follow Luton in League One with Derby seemingly working on a deal to take him to Pride Park.

Carlton Morris scored 16 goals in Barnsley colours. | Tony Johnson

Fee agreed for Carlton Morris

According to The Telegraph’s John Percy, Derby have agreed a fee and are closing in on the completion of a deal.

The 29-year-old is reportedly due at Derby for a medical next week, once he has returned from holiday.

The Rams are also said to have agreed deals with Danny Batth and Andreas Weimann, who head coach John Eustace managed at Blackburn Rovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carlton Morris’ Yorkshire history

Morris is a well-known figure in Yorkshire and first moved to the county for a loan spell at York City in 2014, when he was cutting his teeth at Norwich City.

Two loan stints at Rotherham United followed in later years before he completed a permanent move to Barnsley in 2021.

Carlton Morris' Luton Town days appear numbered. | Paul Harding/Getty Images

Morris racked up 55 appearances for the Reds, registering 16 goals and six assists.

After his Oakwell exit was confirmed, he said: "I just wanted to take this opportunity to thank everyone involved with Barnsley Football Club in welcoming me and making my time there so amazing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad