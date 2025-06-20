Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley and Leeds United are among the clubs featured in our latest transfer news round-up.

It has been a busy week in the world of transfer news, with deals being struck across the footballing pyramid and speculation rife.

Yorkshire’s clubs all have plenty of work to do before the beginning of the 2025/26 season, but some have been quicker off the mark than others in the market.

Here are the latest transfer headlines on Friday, June 20, 2025.

Sheffield Wednesday captain eyed by trio

Barry Bannan is reportedly edging towards the exit door at Sheffield Wednesday amid continued uncertainty at Hillsborough.

The 35-year-old has been a loyal servant to the Owls for the last decade, sticking with the club through some dramatic highs and lows.

However, it has been suggested he is growing disillusioned at the instability in S6. Derby County, Coventry City and Stoke City are all said to be monitoring the veteran’s situation.

He is out of contract this summer and although it has been suggested a renewal has been agreed in principle, an extension has not been announced.

Barry Bannan is out of contract at Sheffield Wednesday this summer. | George Wood/Getty Images

Barnsley talisman eyed by Middlesbrough

Davis Keillor-Dunn was a focal point in Barnsley’s attack last season, delivering a 19-goal haul despite the club’s struggles in League One.

The 27-year-old is believed to have attracted interest from Championship outfits Middlesbrough and Charlton Athletic, although no bids are thought have been lodged.

Barnsley reportedly want a multi-million pound offer in the range of their previous record sales.

Leeds United learn Joe Gomez stance

Liverpool are reportedly happy to retain long-serving defender Joe Gomez, despite talk of interest from Leeds United.

However, it has been claimed it is possible they would not stand in his way if an opportunity came about.

Leeds are among a host of clubs to have been linked with the England international, who has also been mentioned as a potential target for West Ham United and Crystal Palace.

Joe Gomez has made nearly 250 appearances for Liverpool. | Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Huddersfield Town bid rejected

Huddersfield Town are said to have had a bid for midfielder Ethan Galbraith rejected by Leyton Orient.

Since the end of his stellar season in League One, Galbraith has been linked with Sheffield United, Swansea City and Charlton Athletic.

It has now been claimed the Terriers have seen a £1.5m bid for the 24-year-old turned down.

Sheffield United target secures move

Former England youth international defender Jonjoe Kenny has completed a move to Greek outfit PAOK.

The 28-year-old was strongly linked with Sheffield United in the winter window and it was recently claimed the Blades were rebuffed by him.