Former Everton and Celtic defender Jonjoe Kenny has completed a left-field move after reportedly rejecting Sheffield United.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28-year-old, a former England youth international, was said to be on Sheffield United’s radar in the winter transfer window.

It was even suggested he had verbally agreed to join the Blades but when the window slammed shut, he was still a Hertha Berlin player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kenny is said to have rejected Sheffield United but has now sealed a summer move, joining Greek outfit PAOK.

Sheffield United are not the only club to have supposedly been knocked back by Kenny, who has also been reported to have turned down Werder Bremen and FC Cologne.

Jonjoe Kenny has left Hertha Berlin after three years of service. | Pau Barrena/Getty Images

Jonjoe Kenny’s career path

A right-back by trade, Kenny ascended Everton’s youth ranks before making 69 appearances for the club at first-team level.

While on the books of the Toffees, he was loaned to Wigan Athletic, Oxford United, Schalke 04 and Celtic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He left Goodison Park permanently in 2022, joining Hertha Berlin, and amassed 98 appearances in three years for the German club.

Recruitment at Sheffield United

Following the departure of Chris Wilder, it is unclear how Sheffield United will attack the summer transfer window.

The club have an AI scouting model that has already been utilised to recruit players from the Bulgarian top flight and it appears likely to be used again.

Tottenham Hotspur prospects Ashley Phillips and Alfie Devine have both been linked with the Blades, with the former having been reported as a target last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashley Phillips was loaned to Stoke City last season. | Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

The latter was eyed by Sheffield Wednesday last summer but instead spent the 2024/25 season on loan at Belgian Pro League outfit Westerlo.

Ruben Selles is now at the Bramall Lane helm and will be hoping to take Sheffield United into the Premier League next term.