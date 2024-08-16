Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly considering a swoop for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Alfie Devine.

The 20-year-old has been in the first-team picture at Tottenham this summer, featuring in a string of pre-season friendlies and equipping himself well. However, he may not be remaining in Ange Postecoglou’s squad for the season ahead.

According to The Star, Devine is being considered as a potential new addition to the Wednesday ranks. Tottenham are thought to be open to the idea of letting him depart on loan for the third time in his career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was first sent to Port Vale, linking up with the League One side in August 2023. The midfielder was a revelation for the Valiants but his form proved to be a double-edged sword, as it led to him being moved up to the Championship with Plymouth Argyle.

Sheffield Wednesday have been linked with Tottenham Hotspur's Alfie Devine. Image: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Discussing Devine after his exit, former Port Vale boss Andy Crosby told the club’s website: “The growth that we have seen in Alfie both on and off the pitch speaks volumes of the person behind the footballer. He has an undying will to become the very best version of himself and we provided him with the best possible platform to do so.

"With his passion and drive partnered with his natural ability, he has all of the tools at his disposal to go on and really make a name for himself in the professional game and everybody that he has met and worked with here at Port Vale will be willing him on to do so.”