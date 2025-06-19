Sheffield United are reportedly considering a double raid on Tottenham Hotspur for Ashley Phillips and Alfie Devine.

A new era is being ushered in at Bramall Lane following the departure of Chris Wilder as manager.

He has been replaced by Ruben Selles, who has been tasked with doing what Wilder could not and securing promotion for the Blades.

The club will need reinforcements over the summer to stand a chance and it appears a young Premier League pair are on the club’s radar.

According to The Star, swoops for both Phillips and Devine are being considered by the Blades.

Alfie Devine spent the 2024/25 season on loan at Westerlo in Belgium. | BRUNO FAHY/Belga/AFP via Getty Images

Ashley Phillips interest

Phillips spent last season on loan at Stoke City and showed he is more than capable of impressing at Championship level.

A ball-playing centre-back with an imposing stature, the 19-year-old joined Tottenham from Blackburn Rovers in 2023 and is an England youth international.

He was linked with the Blades last year, but a move to Bramall Lane did not materialise.

Ashley Phillips was loaned to Stoke City last season. | Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Sheffield United eye Alfie Devine

Devine, meanwhile, spent the 2024/25 season on loan at Belgian outfit Westerlo.

He was eyed by Sheffield Wednesday during the last summer window but instead sealed a temporary switch overseas.

A cultured central midfielder, the 20-year-old has previously accumulated EFL experience with loan stints at Port Vale and Plymouth Argyle.

Speaking to The Standard about Devine in 2021, former Spurs boss Jose Mourinho said: "He's a kid with good potential. He's basically a midfield player but with an instinct to appear in finishing zones and to score goals.”

While it has not been made clear whether permanent or loan deals would be considered, the latter appears more likely.

James Bord, the founder of the company whose data is thought to help feed Sheffield United’s AI recruitment model, is believed to have played a part in the interest with his links to Spurs.