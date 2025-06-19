Middlesbrough have reportedly shown interest in Chelsea defender Alfie Gilchrist following the conclusion of his loan spell at Sheffield United.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blades fought off competition from Championship rivals to land Gilchrist last summer and tied him to a season-long loan deal.

He made 32 appearances for the club, registering two assists, but did not feature in the club’s play-off campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It appears he may not have a future at parent club Chelsea, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano having claimed he could move in a permanent deal.

Alfie Gilchrist could reportedly leave Chelsea on a permanent basis this summer. | GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

Middlesbrough eye Alfie Gilchrist

According to reporter Graeme Bailey, Middlesbrough have previously enquired about the possibility of a Riverside switch for Gilchrist.

Speaking to EFL Analysis, he has suggested Gilchrist’s Chelsea teammate Josh Acheampong has also been asked about.

He said: “He’s one [Gilchrist] who Middlesbrough have inquired about previously. They also asked about Josh Acheampong, but I don’t think he will come to the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have discussed previously how much Middlesbrough want a right-back, especially if Luke Ayling goes as well as [Anfernee] Dijksteel. They will probably want two; they just do not have the back-up right now.”

Sheffield United not ruled out

The possibility of Sheffield United returning to Gilchrist has not been ruled out, with the 21-year-old potentially available for a permanent switch this summer.

Bailey said: “There’s plenty of interest in Gilchrist from what I’m hearing. Sheffield United obviously stayed down and he did well there, so I wouldn’t rule them out.

Alfie Gilchrist made 32 appearances for Sheffield United last season. | George Wood/Getty Images

“He’ll get himself a move, but it’s early days. There are certainly a number of options for him, and I think it probably will be a permanent deal. He will be a solid signing for someone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United look set to take a different approach to the transfer window this summer, with Chris Wilder no longer at the helm.