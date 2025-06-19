Middlesbrough credited with interest in Chelsea defender as Sheffield United transfer claim made
The Blades fought off competition from Championship rivals to land Gilchrist last summer and tied him to a season-long loan deal.
He made 32 appearances for the club, registering two assists, but did not feature in the club’s play-off campaign.
It appears he may not have a future at parent club Chelsea, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano having claimed he could move in a permanent deal.
Middlesbrough eye Alfie Gilchrist
According to reporter Graeme Bailey, Middlesbrough have previously enquired about the possibility of a Riverside switch for Gilchrist.
Speaking to EFL Analysis, he has suggested Gilchrist’s Chelsea teammate Josh Acheampong has also been asked about.
He said: “He’s one [Gilchrist] who Middlesbrough have inquired about previously. They also asked about Josh Acheampong, but I don’t think he will come to the Championship.
“We have discussed previously how much Middlesbrough want a right-back, especially if Luke Ayling goes as well as [Anfernee] Dijksteel. They will probably want two; they just do not have the back-up right now.”
Sheffield United not ruled out
The possibility of Sheffield United returning to Gilchrist has not been ruled out, with the 21-year-old potentially available for a permanent switch this summer.
Bailey said: “There’s plenty of interest in Gilchrist from what I’m hearing. Sheffield United obviously stayed down and he did well there, so I wouldn’t rule them out.
“He’ll get himself a move, but it’s early days. There are certainly a number of options for him, and I think it probably will be a permanent deal. He will be a solid signing for someone.”
Sheffield United look set to take a different approach to the transfer window this summer, with Chris Wilder no longer at the helm.
He has been replaced by Ruben Selles, who kept Hull City afloat in the Championship last term.