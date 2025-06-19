Huddersfield Town 'making offer' to sign Sheffield United and Charlton Athletic-linked star as £3m deal mooted
The 24-year-old, a cultured central midfielder, was among the most impressive operators in League One last season.
He helped Orient reach the play-off final, but could not get the club over the line against Charlton Athletic at Wembley.
The Northern Ireland international is believed to have been the subject of interest from Charlton, as well as Sheffield United and Swansea City.
Huddersfield Town join battle for Ethan Galbraith
However, it appears Huddersfield could well be attempting to fend off Championship competitors.
According to reporter Alan Nixon via his Patreon page, Huddersfield are lodging a £2.5m bid for the midfielder.
The report claims Huddersfield could secure his signature with an offer of £3m, which would be a major statement of intent from the Terriers.
Ethan Galbraith’s career path
Galbraith is a product of Manchester United’s academy, although was unable to make a first-team breakthrough at Old Trafford.
He spent two seasons out on loan, representing Doncaster Rovers and then Salford City, before signing for Orient on a permanent basis in 2023.
Galbraith season at Doncaster ended in relegation from League One, but he was considered a bright light in a dreary campaign.
Huddersfield Town’s summer business
Business has been conducted early at the John Smith’s Stadium, with manager Lee Grant wasting little time bolstering his ranks.
Five new faces have already been recruited, with all arguably being coups for the West Yorkshire club.
Ryan Ledson was the first through the door, joining on a free transfer from Preston North End. Marcus Harness followed, making the switch from Ipswich Town after a season on loan at Derby County.
A trio of defenders were next to be signed, as Joe Low, Sean Roughan and Josh Feeney arrived from Wycombe Wanderers, Lincoln City and Aston Villa respectively.