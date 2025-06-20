Barnsley FC star attracts 'interest' from Middlesbrough and Charlton Athletic as price tag claim made
The 2024/25 season was undoubtedly one to forget at Oakwell, but the exploits of Keillor-Dunn offered some positivity.
He joined the Reds late in the last summer window, having already featured against them in the colours of Mansfield Town.
The versatile attacker delivered a 19-goal haul in his maiden campaign, fuelling talk of interest from Queens Park Rangers, Wrexham and Oxford United.
Interest in Davis Keillor-Dunn
According to the Barnsley Chronicle, Middlesbrough and Charlton have shown interest in the free-scoring frontman.
However, it does not appear the Reds will have the 27-year-old wrestled from their grasp easily.
No bids are believed to have been lodged, with Barnsley asking for a multi-million pound offer in the region of their previous record sales.
There appears to be more uncertainty regarding fellow forward Stephen Humphrys, who has been reported to be a target for ambitious League Two outfit Milton Keynes Dons.
Barnsley’s admiration of Davis Keillor-Dunn
When Barnsley landed Keillor-Dunn, they were securing the signature of a player they had admired for a long time.
After the forward’s arrival, sporting director Mladen Sormaz said: “We are pleased to welcome Davis to the club. It’s no secret that we have long been admirers of him as he is a top-quality player and provides us with further attacking options at the top end of the pitch.
"We are confident that he will excel at this level, he has not taken the easy route to this point, but Davis has demonstrated the determination, enthusiasm, hunger we want in the building to help take the step to the highest level.”
Barnsley are yet to make their first foray into the summer transfer window, although fans will be hoping activity levels pick up in the coming weeks.