League Two outfit Milton Keynes Dons are reportedly plotting a move to sign Stephen Humphrys from Barnsley.

The 27-year-old only arrived at Oakwell from Wigan Athletic last year and was a regular fixture in the Reds frontline throughout his debut season.

However, he only penned a one-year contract and his future has been up in the air since the publication of Barnsley’s retained list.

With the expiry of his contract fast-approaching, it appears League Two interest has emerged in the former Fulham frontman.

Stephen Humphrys eyed

According to Football League World, MK Dons are eyeing a free transfer swoop for the tricky attacker.

The Dons have already shown plenty of ambition in the summer window, making some eye-catching signings as they prepare for for an assault on the fourth-tier title.

Among those to have joined the Dons is experienced winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, who worked with the club’s head coach Paul Warne at Derby County.

Humphrys, like Mendez-Laing, would arguably be a huge coup for any club competing in League Two.

Barnsley, on the other hand, would be suffering a blow if they lost an important player to a club in the division below.

Stephen Humphrys resonates with Barnsley

Speaking about his time at Oakwell in November, Humphrys said: "I am kind of a happy-go-lucky person... especially when I can resonate with a place like Barnsley.

“I come from Oldham, which is a working-class town with normal people and that’s exactly what it is in Barnsley. It’s all easier to go that extra yard when you know that the people you are representing are like yourself and your family.

"I have resonated with that and I will always try my best and try to make the fans proud, number one and my family proud, number two.