Huddersfield Town update emerges after 'bid' for Sheffield United and Charlton Athletic-linked midfielder
The 24-year-old is a key figure for Orient and helped the club reach the League One play-off final last season.
However, since their defeat to Charlton Athletic at Wembley, speculation regarding his future has circulated at pace.
Charlton have been credited with interest, as have Sheffield United and Swansea City. Huddersfield are the latest to have been linked, but are said to have suffered a setback.
Huddersfield Town setback
According to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, an offer of £1.5m has been knocked back by Orient.
It had been suggested elsewhere Huddersfield were tabling £2.5m, with £3m potentially required to seal the deal.
Regardless of fee, the capture of Galbraith amid Championship interest would be a major statement of intent from the Terriers.
Ethan Galbraith’s pedigree
After cutting his teeth in his native Northern Ireland, Galbraith finished his footballing education with Manchester United.
Despite starring for the Red Devils at youth level, the midfielder was unable to make a first-team breakthrough.
He spent time on loan at Doncaster Rovers and Salford City before a permanent move to Orient was completed in 2023.
A senior Northern Ireland international, he recently added to his cap tally with outings against Denmark and Iceland.
Huddersfield Town’s summer business
Since the appointment of Lee Grant as Michael Duff’s permanent successor, Huddersfield have been incredibly busy on the recruitment front.
Ryan Ledson was the first to be brought on board, making a free transfer switch from Preston North End.
He was followed by versatile attacker Marcus Harness, who himself was followed by defenders Joe Low, Sean Roughan and Josh Feeney.
The Terriers do not yet appear finished with their business, with promotion clearly the aim for a club who underwhelmed last term.