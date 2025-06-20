Huddersfield Town have reportedly seen a bid for midfielder Ethan Galbraith rejected by Leyton Orient.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-year-old is a key figure for Orient and helped the club reach the League One play-off final last season.

However, since their defeat to Charlton Athletic at Wembley, speculation regarding his future has circulated at pace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlton have been credited with interest, as have Sheffield United and Swansea City. Huddersfield are the latest to have been linked, but are said to have suffered a setback.

Ethan Galbraith has sent his stock soaring with his displays for Leyton Orient. | Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Huddersfield Town setback

According to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, an offer of £1.5m has been knocked back by Orient.

It had been suggested elsewhere Huddersfield were tabling £2.5m, with £3m potentially required to seal the deal.

Regardless of fee, the capture of Galbraith amid Championship interest would be a major statement of intent from the Terriers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ethan Galbraith’s pedigree

After cutting his teeth in his native Northern Ireland, Galbraith finished his footballing education with Manchester United.

Despite starring for the Red Devils at youth level, the midfielder was unable to make a first-team breakthrough.

He spent time on loan at Doncaster Rovers and Salford City before a permanent move to Orient was completed in 2023.

A senior Northern Ireland international, he recently added to his cap tally with outings against Denmark and Iceland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leyton Orient's in-demand midfielder Ethan Galbraith is a senior Northern Ireland international. | LISELOTTE SABROE/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

Huddersfield Town’s summer business

Since the appointment of Lee Grant as Michael Duff’s permanent successor, Huddersfield have been incredibly busy on the recruitment front.

Ryan Ledson was the first to be brought on board, making a free transfer switch from Preston North End.

He was followed by versatile attacker Marcus Harness, who himself was followed by defenders Joe Low, Sean Roughan and Josh Feeney.