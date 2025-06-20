Huddersfield Town-linked forward Aaron Collins has left Bolton Wanderers to drop into League Two.

After delivering a 19-goal haul for Bolton last season, Collins was reported to be of interest to both Huddersfield and Cardiff.

The Terriers and the Bluebirds are expected to be challenging at the League One summit next term but Collins has instead dropped a division.

The 28-year-old has joined Milton Keynes Dons, becoming the latest high-profile addition to Paul Warne’s squad.

Aaron Collins impressed for Bolton Wanderers last season. | Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Aaron Collins makes move

After putting pen to paper, Collins said: “I'm really looking forward to playing for MK Dons. It's an unbelievable project with loads of potential.

"I can't wait to work with Paul Warne, we get on really well and I'm sure he'll get the best out of me as a striker. He's a top manager at this level and shows the ambition of the owners. The club is definitely heading in the right direction, and I'm excited to be part of it.

"I feel refreshed and ready to go ahead of the new season. I'm really looking forward to meeting the lads, getting out on the grass, and pushing for the promotion the club deserves."

MK Dons making statements of intent

MK Dons have already made a series of bold statements of intent with their transfer business, displaying their intention to challenge for the League Two title.

Among their new additions is winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, who worked under Warne at Derby County.

The Dons have also been linked with Barnsley frontman Stephen Humphrys, who is out of contract this summer.

Paul Warne is now in charge of Milton Keynes Dons. | Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Paul Warne on Aaron Collins capture

Warne said: "Aaron is a naturally gifted footballer with bags of ability, especially in front of goal. He's a very versatile player and will add a massive goal threat for us across the front line.

"He's the kind of person I love working with. When we met, we got on really well, his enthusiasm is infectious.

“He just wants to enjoy his football and play with a smile on his face, those are the types of players I want to be working with on a daily basis.