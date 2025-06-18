Huddersfield Town sign central defender - who was also linked with Bradford City
The Scot, 32, comes back to Yorkshire following after a seven-year association with Championship club Millwall, where he played over 200 times after joining from Scunthorpe United in June 2018 – providing sterling service for the London outfit in the process.
He will officially join on July 1 and has penned a two-year deal.
The Glaswegian joined Town for a first time in 2012, moving from Scottish outfit Falkirk in a £300,000 deal.
Wallace spent four years with Huddersfield before moving onto the Iron, where he became a fans' favourite, making over 100 appearances.
Manager Lee Grant said: "We’re really pleased to have Murray join our evolving defensive unit, and it’s especially pleasing that he’s another new face that will be alongside us from day one of pre-season later this week.
"A committed defender who clearly knows what it means to represent the club already, the experience and leadership qualities he possesses are also going to be an asset for us.
"Having introduced a number of younger defenders into the side already this summer as we continue to maximise potential and invest in the future of our squad, Murray’s voice will be key both at the back and in the dressing room.
"Another versatile player who’s comfortable in multiple roles across the back, Murray continues to allow us to be tactically flexible and adaptable, which is important ahead of a long season to come and different styles of opponent to face."
Town’s League One rivals Blackpool had also been in the market for Wallace, who left Millwall at the end of last term. Bradford City were also credited with an interest earlier in the window.
Wallace’s experience and versatility – he is also able to feature at left-back and left-wing back alongside centre-half – will boost a new-look backline in 2025-26, with senior men Tom Lees, Matty Pearson, Josh Ruffels and Ollie Turton all leaving the club in the close season.
On rejoining the club, Wallace added: "It’s a brilliant feeling to be back at the club, and it was an easy decision to return once I became aware of the interest.
"It feels a like a bit of a full circle moment having left almost a decade ago, and there’s a real excitement around the Club this summer for the season to come and that’s something I wanted to contribute to and be part of.
"Every discussion I had with manager Lee Grant was incredibly positive, and the clarity and confidence he had about the way he wanted us to play was a huge appeal.”
Wallace is Town’s sixth signing of the summer following on from the addition of fellow defenders Josh Low, Sean Roughan and loanee Josh Feeney, midfielder Ryan Ledson and winger Marcus Harness.