Ruben Selles tells fans to expect 'really intense' Sheffield United - and makes transfer window admission
The 42-year-old has made a quickfire return to management, taking the reins at Bramall Lane after his abrupt Hull City exit.
He is inheriting a strong squad, but one that is bruised after suffering heartbreak in the Championship play-off final.
Selles has big shoes to fill as Chris Wilder’s successor and has outlined the philosophy he wants to implement in the club’s new era.
Plan for an ‘intense’ Sheffield United
He told The Yorkshire Post: "I think they [fans] can expect a team that is really intense, a team that wants to make things happen, a team that wants to be really aggressive when we don't have the ball and win the ball back as quickly as possible.
"But also, a team that wants to be aggressive in attack, trying to move the ball forward with the patterns and the situations that we want.
“We will promote those things. We would like to be very intense."
Ruben Selles on the transfer window
It is a brutal reality that key player sales are often required in England’s second tier and there has been speculation regarding the likes of Michael Cooper, Gustavo Hamer and Vinicius Souza.
Selles has remained coy regarding potential outgoings - but insisted the club has room for incomings in the summer window.
He said: "For the moment, we are in a good place where we are. We are very strong, we are already assessing the squad and the things we need.
“There is a room, actually, for us to get players we potentially want. I have not seen any other reality. I don't know what is going to happen tomorrow, how it is going to change, how the market is going to evolve.
“The market is always fluid, but we are in a good place and have room to be in an even better place.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.