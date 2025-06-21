Daniel Jebbison has been reunited with his former Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom at Preston North End.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old made his senior breakthrough at Bramall Lane and became the youngest player to score on their first Premier League start in 2021.

He was later part of the Blades squad promoted from the Championship under Heckingbottom in 2023, but a blood clot denied him the chance to feature regularly in the following campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After Sheffield United’s relegation back to the second tier, Jebbison departed for pastures new with AFC Bournemouth.

An unsuccessful loan spell at Watford followed, but Jebbison was used regularly from the bench by the Cherries after his Hornets stint was brought to a premature end.

Daniel Jebbison played under Paul Heckingbottom at Sheffield United. | Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Daniel Jebbison reunited with Paul Heckingbottom

He has now been loaned out again, this time to Heckingbottom’s Preston.

Heckingbottom said: “I’m looking forward to working with Jebbo again. I’ve watched him play since he was a teenager and he was great to coach at Sheffield United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He‘s someone I always pushed to keep improving during our time together. I’ve always believed in his ability and his potential.

“I know how good he can be and we’re looking to get the best out of him while he’s here working with us.”

Daniel Jebbison represents Canada at international level. | Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Transfer business at Deepdale

Jebbison has become Preston’s fifth signing of the summer, with the Lilywhites clearly keen to avoid another underwhelming campaign.

Among those to have joined Heckingbottom’s squad are former Rotherham United goalkeeper Daniel Iversen and ex-Sheffield Wednesday defender Pol Valentin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After putting pen to paper, Valentin said: “I’m feeling so happy to be here. Since they called me, they made me feel like ‘you’re going to feel at home, you’re going to feel like you’re in a family’.