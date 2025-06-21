Sheffield United 'admirers' of Hull City star as Ruben Selles reunion mooted and Tigers stance outlined

Sheffield United are reportedly admirers of Hull City midfielder Steven Alzate.

The 26-year-old joined the Tigers last summer after being released by Premier League outfit Brighton & Hove Albion.

He was a regular fixture in the Championship run-in as Hull beat the drop, having won the faith of Ruben Selles.

Sheffield United have since appointed Selles, who was sacked despite managing to keep Hull in the second tier.

Hull City's Steven Alzate has been linked with Sheffield United.placeholder image
Hull City's Steven Alzate has been linked with Sheffield United. | George Wood/Getty Images

Steven Alzate interest

It appears he could potentially raid his former club, with The Mirror crediting the Blades with interest in Alzate.

Hull are said to be open to cashing in the Colombia international, who has one year remaining on his current contract.

However, Sheffield United may face a significant hurdle in any attempt to lure Alzate to South Yorkshire.

Competition from Spain

Spanish giants Valencia are thought to be stepping up interest, with a move said to have been pitched.

The appeal of playing in La Liga may prove strong for Alzate, who has 43 Premier League appearances on his CV.

Valencia are led by former Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Corberan, who has overseen a stunning resurgence at the Mestalla.

He also has a reputation as a shrewd developer of talent, which was partially formed by his work in Leeds United’s youth system.

Carlos Corberan is in charge of Spanish giants Valencia. placeholder image
Carlos Corberan is in charge of Spanish giants Valencia. | Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Recruitment at Sheffield United

Alzate would arguably be a smart addition to the Sheffield United ranks as the club look to evolve under Selles.

Just one new signing has been made this summer - 20-year-old Nigerian winger Ehije Ukaki.

Sheffield United have also been linked with Tottenham Hotspur prospects Ashley Phillips and Alfie Devine, who both enjoyed impressive loan spells last season.

There was also talk of interest in AFC Bournemouth’s Chris Mepham before Chris Wilder left, but the managerial change may well have put the Blades on another path recruitment-wise.

