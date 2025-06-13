Sheffield United 'likely' to land AFC Bournemouth defender as Sunderland return verdict issued
The 27-year-old was linked with the Blades last year, with competition for places proving stiff at the Vitality Stadium.
He was instead sent out on loan to Sunderland and helped the Black Cats clinch promotion to the Premier League with his commanding centre-back displays.
Bournemouth have activated an extension in his contract, although an exit is thought to still be on the cards for the Wales international.
View on Chris Mepham’s future
Speaking to EFL Analysis, reporter Graeme Bailey has suggested a move to South Yorkshire is more likely than a return to the Stadium of Light.
He said: “They wanted to keep the value [by giving him the extension]. They’ll assess it clearly.
“I still think he’s more likely, from what I hear, to be heading to a top Championship team than he is a Premier League club. I don’t think Sunderland will go for it.
“I’d say Sheffield United are likely, to be fair, but there’s quite a bit of interest in him actually. But, it’s still early June and I don’t think we’ll see anything there yet.
“Championship teams are pretty reticent to spend money. They obviously want to see what loan deals are out there first; it’s tough for EFL teams.”
Uncertainty at Sheffield United
Whether or not Sheffield United pursue Mepham may well be dependent on the decision made regarding Chris Wilder’s future.
Following the club’s failure to escape the Championship, a meeting to discuss Wilder’s position has been held by the Blades hierarchy.
It now remains to be seen which conclusion has been reached, as Wilder’s exit could lead to a change of course when it comes to recruitment.
Regardless, Mepham would arguably be a shrewd addition to the Sheffield United ranks.
Departures appear likely at Bramall Lane, with Michael Cooper and Gustavo Hamer among the players reported to have admirers.
