Sunderland 'agree' loan deal with AFC Bournemouth to sign Sheffield United target

Published 30th Aug 2024, 10:51 BST
Sunderland have reportedly agreed a deal to sign defender Chris Mepham from AFC Bournemouth, despite reports of interest from Sheffield United.

The 26-year-old has been linked with the Blades on a number of occasions since his tumble down the pecking order at the Vitality Stadium. He was reported as a target for the club in January, before speculation resurfaced upon the opening of the summer window.

Despite claims of interest in a late push for the Wales international, Sunderland appear to have won the race for his signature. According to Sky Sports, Mepham is heading to Sunderland for a medical.

A loan deal is said to have been agreed, although it is thought there is no option or obligation to buy. It now appears he could become Sunderland’s sixth signing of the summer window, following the likes of Simon Moore and Ian Poveda to the Stadium of Light.

Sheffield United have been strongly linked with Wales international Chris Mepham. Image: Richard Heathcote/Getty ImagesSheffield United have been strongly linked with Wales international Chris Mepham. Image: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
Sheffield United have been busy on the recruitment front, although arguably needed to be following a spate of high-profile departures. There could yet be another before the transfer deadline, with defender Auston Trusty being targeted by Scottish giants Celtic.

Mepham will add a wealth of experience to the Black Cats squad if the deal is completed, despite having time on his side at just 26, He made his senior breakthrough with Brentford before joining Bournemouth in 2019. Two years ago, he was part of the Cherries squad that sealed promotion to the Premier League.

