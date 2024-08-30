Sunderland have reportedly agreed a deal to sign defender Chris Mepham from AFC Bournemouth, despite reports of interest from Sheffield United.

Despite claims of interest in a late push for the Wales international, Sunderland appear to have won the race for his signature. According to Sky Sports, Mepham is heading to Sunderland for a medical.

A loan deal is said to have been agreed, although it is thought there is no option or obligation to buy. It now appears he could become Sunderland’s sixth signing of the summer window, following the likes of Simon Moore and Ian Poveda to the Stadium of Light.

Sheffield United have been strongly linked with Wales international Chris Mepham. Image: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Sheffield United have been busy on the recruitment front, although arguably needed to be following a spate of high-profile departures. There could yet be another before the transfer deadline, with defender Auston Trusty being targeted by Scottish giants Celtic.