Sunderland confirm capture of former Sheffield United, Brentford and Cardiff City man
The 34-year-old had been the third-choice goalkeeper at Coventry and was allowed to seek pastures new as a free agent at the end of last season. He was not without a club for long, as Sunderland moved quickly to secure his services.
He has penned a two-year contract, with the club holding the option of a further year, and will provide competition for Black Cats number one Anthony Patterson.
After putting pen to paper, he said: “It feels fantastic to be here - when I heard Sunderland were interested, I jumped at the opportunity. I’ve been part of some very successful dressing rooms over the years, and I’d like to think I can bring that to Sunderland. I’m looking forward to getting in, meeting the rest of the lads and helping move the club in the right direction.”
Moore is a seasoned stopper and boasts vast experience of the EFL. He spent five years in South Yorkshire with Sheffield United, racking up 70 appearances between the sticks for the Blades.
Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: “We are really pleased to welcome Simon to our club. This summer, we felt it was vital to identify and recruit a goalkeeper who is capable of pushing Anthony Patterson daily, and who has additional qualities to training and match environments.
"Simon has a different profile to many players within our group and he is as motivated to push Anthony as he is to help our younger goalkeepers and the wider player group. We are delighted he has joined the club.”
