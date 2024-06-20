Sunderland 'closing in' on capture of former Sheffield United, Brentford and Bristol City man
The seasoned stopper is available to snap up as a free agent, having left Coventry City at the end of last season. He did not feature once in the entirety of the 2023/24 season, slumping to the position of third-choice goalkeeper for the Sky Blues.
However, he looks set to remain in the Championship with Sunderland seemingly close to bringing him to the Stadium of Light. According to the Northern Echo, Sunderland have approached Moore about joining their ranks.
He would add a wealth of experience to the Black Cats ranks and would also provide depth. Sunderland recently sanctioned the sale of one of their goalkeepers, allowing former Bradford City loanee Alex Bass to join Notts County.
Moore is no stranger to Yorkshire, having racked up 70 appearances for Sheffield United between 2016 and 2021. He also counts the likes of Brentford, Bristol City and Cardiff City among his former clubs.
Sunderland have not yet appointed a head coach for the upcoming season, having ended the last campaign with Mike Dodds at the helm as interim boss. They have been linked with an array of figures but have not yet unveiled a permanent successor to Michael Beale.
