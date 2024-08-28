Sheffield United have reportedly received another bid from Celtic for defender Auston Trusty.

Reports indicated the Blades had knocked back an offer of £5m for the USA international, who Celtic are believed to be keen to recruit. According to Football Insider, the 26-year-old has now been the subject of yet another offer from the Scottish giants.

The Bhoys are said to have offered £5.5m in an attempt to push Sheffield United into parting ways with the centre-back. Trusty is understood to have set Sheffield United back £5m last summer, therefore the Blades could potentially have the chance to turn a profit on the American.

However, they would be losing a key figure who was among the brighter sparks in a dismal 2023/24 campaign for the Blades. He also boasts Championship experience, having previously impressed in the second tier for Birmingham City.

While Sheffield United have been busy in the transfer market, they have also lost a string of high-profile figures from their squad. Among those to have left are Jayden Bogle, who departed for Leeds United, and Oli McBurnie, now of Las Palmas.

Trusty is also not alone in being the subject of reports regarding interest. Fellow defender Anel Ahmedhodžić has been reported as a target for Premier League clubs, with Wolverhampton Wanderers among those credited with interest.