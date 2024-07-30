Sheffield United are reportedly interested in signing AFC Bournemouth defender Chris Mepham.

The 26-year-old was linked with the Blades in January, while sat on the fringes of the Cherries squad. He was also said to be on Leeds United’s radar but a move away from the Vitality Stadium did not materialise.

Aside from a brief run of starts in March, Mepham remained a bit-part player for Bournemouth as Andoni Iraola preferred alternatives in his defence. Since the end of the 2023/24 season, he has been reported as being of interest to Scottish giants Celtic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United have been linked with AFC Bournemouth defender Chris Mepham. Image: Henry Browne/Getty Images

Mepham boasts a wealth of experience despite being four years shy of turning 30 and has a Championship promotion on his CV. Experience has seemingly been a priority for the Blades this summer, with two Championship promotion -winners already through the door in Moore and Jamie Shackleton. Harrison Burrows, Sam McCallum and Callum O’Hare have also seen plenty of action despite having age on their side.

The offer of regular minutes could prove tempting to Mepham, who spoke candidly about his lack of action earlier this year. As reported by the BBC, he said: "Individually it's tough. I have been in this position quite a few times with limited game time. Ultimately when the team is doing as well as they are there's not a lot you can do other than keep pushing in training and see where it takes you.