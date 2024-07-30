Sheffield United 'interested' in AFC Bournemouth man previously linked with Leeds United and Celtic
The 26-year-old was linked with the Blades in January, while sat on the fringes of the Cherries squad. He was also said to be on Leeds United’s radar but a move away from the Vitality Stadium did not materialise.
Aside from a brief run of starts in March, Mepham remained a bit-part player for Bournemouth as Andoni Iraola preferred alternatives in his defence. Since the end of the 2023/24 season, he has been reported as being of interest to Scottish giants Celtic.
According to The Star, Sheffield United are also interested in the Wales international. Business between the Blades and the Cherries has already been conducted this summer, with Mepham’s Wales teammate Kieffer Moore now under contract at Bramall Lane.
Mepham boasts a wealth of experience despite being four years shy of turning 30 and has a Championship promotion on his CV. Experience has seemingly been a priority for the Blades this summer, with two Championship promotion -winners already through the door in Moore and Jamie Shackleton. Harrison Burrows, Sam McCallum and Callum O’Hare have also seen plenty of action despite having age on their side.
The offer of regular minutes could prove tempting to Mepham, who spoke candidly about his lack of action earlier this year. As reported by the BBC, he said: "Individually it's tough. I have been in this position quite a few times with limited game time. Ultimately when the team is doing as well as they are there's not a lot you can do other than keep pushing in training and see where it takes you.
"You never want to really settle for being just a squad player that can come in once every now and then. I certainly value myself as being better than that. It wouldn't be in my character to be content with that.”
