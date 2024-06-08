Celtic 'interested' in transfer swoop for AFC Bournemouth man targeted by Leeds United and Sheffield United
A bit-part player for the Cherries last term, Mepham was reported to be of interest to the Whites and the Blades at the halfway stage of the season. However, when the window slammed shut, the defender had not penned terms elsewhere.
Despite staying put in January, it appears Mepham could be on the move this summer. According to Mail Online, Celtic are interested in taking the 26-year-old north of the border.
The report claims the Scottish giants have added Mepham to their list of targets but that he could come at a cost of £8m. Leeds and Sheffield United were reportedly knocked back earlier this year, with Bournemouth refusing to sanction a sale.
Interest from Celtic is said to be in the early stages, with an official approach yet to be made. Despite being just 26, Mepham would add a wealth of experience to the Celtic ranks.
He started his career with Brentford, showing plenty of promise early on with the Bees before earning them a club-record fee when Bournemouth came calling.
Although he struggled for action last term, Mepham has a total of 121 appearances for the Cherries on his CV. He was part of the Bournemouth side that secured promotion to the Premier League in 2022 and has also racked up 46 caps for Wales.
