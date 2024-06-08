Celtic are reportedly interested in signing AFC Bournemouth’s Chris Mepham, who was linked with both Leeds United and Sheffield United in January.

A bit-part player for the Cherries last term, Mepham was reported to be of interest to the Whites and the Blades at the halfway stage of the season. However, when the window slammed shut, the defender had not penned terms elsewhere.

Despite staying put in January, it appears Mepham could be on the move this summer. According to Mail Online, Celtic are interested in taking the 26-year-old north of the border.

The report claims the Scottish giants have added Mepham to their list of targets but that he could come at a cost of £8m. Leeds and Sheffield United were reportedly knocked back earlier this year, with Bournemouth refusing to sanction a sale.

AFC Bournemouth defender Chris Mepham is said to be of interest to Celtic. Image: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Interest from Celtic is said to be in the early stages, with an official approach yet to be made. Despite being just 26, Mepham would add a wealth of experience to the Celtic ranks.

He started his career with Brentford, showing plenty of promise early on with the Bees before earning them a club-record fee when Bournemouth came calling.