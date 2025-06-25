Rotherham United have lost defender Cameron Humphreys on a free transfer to League One rivals Port Vale.

The 26-year-old first joined the Millers in 2022, returning to England after a spell in Belgium with Zulte Waregem.

A product of Manchester City’s academy, Humphreys went on to rack up 113 appearances in Rotherham colours.

His contract is due to expire next week and Rotherham were keen to keep hold of the centre-back.

However, Humphreys outlined his desire for pastures new and will officially join newly-promoted League One outfit Port Vale when his deal runs out.

Rotherham United have confirmed the departure of defender Cameron Humphreys. | Tony Johnson

Rotherham United statement

A statement issued by Rotherham read: “Rotherham United can confirm that defender Cameron Humphreys will depart the Millers upon the conclusion of his contract this summer.

“Despite strong efforts to keep the defender at AESSEAL New York Stadium, both parties understood the player's wish to pursue his career elsewhere.

“Humphreys made over 100 appearances over the course of his three-season stint down New York Way. He found the net twice for the Millers, including on his last appearance, scoring the winner in a 2-1 win over Peterborough United.

“The former Manchester City youngster joined the Millers in 2022 from Belgian side Zulte Waregem on a free transfer.

“In that time, Humphreys represented the club in both League One as well as the Championship, playing an essential role in the club's 2022/23 second tier survival, registering 40 appearances over the course of the campaign.

“Everyone at the club would like to express their thanks to Cameron for his efforts whilst representing the Millers and wish him well for the future.”

Cameron Humphreys was part of the Rotherham United squad relegated to League One in 2024. | Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Cameron Humphreys’ turbulent final campaign

The 2024/25 season was an eventful one for Humphreys, who fell in and out of favour under Steve Evans.

He also found himself deployed in the centre of midfield on occasions and Evans suggested the former England youth international could have a future further forward.

In February, Evans said: "Cam talks more than Haks [Odoffin] or Zak [Jules] and you could hear them bellowing instructions. It's not that he's now reverted to the back, I think Cam's got a big career in there.”

New home for Cameron Humphreys

Humphreys has put pen to paper on a two-year deal at Port Vale, linking up with former Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town boss Darren Moore.

Moore said: “We’re really pleased to have Cameron joining us. He’s a commanding centre-half who is confident in possession and another player who has plenty of experience behind him at a high level.