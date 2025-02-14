Reading v Rotherham United: Liam Kelly's return not end of Cameron Humphreys as midfielder
In fact, Evans predicts a "big career" there for the defender.
Humphreys' success at the base of a midfield diamond helped spark an upturn in the Millers' form around the turn of the year and left Kelly an unused substitutes for seven games.
Humphreys reverted to central defence in a back five for Tuesday’s 0-0 draw at Blackpool. Given Evans' explanations revolved around the Tangerines, it could be the Millers use four at Reading on Saturday.
Either way, midfielder Kelly would appear to be back in the plans.
"I thought he started erratically for the first 10 minutes (at Blackpool), he gave a couple of sloppy passes away. I said, 'Welcome back to the first team, Kells!'" said Evans. "He had a little smile afterwards.
"He kept the ball and he's a good communicator. He doesn't come into your office – he doesn't moan, he just quietly hurts."
Evans went with an extra central defender when: "We looked at Blackpool and how Stevie (Bruce) sets up. CJ Hamilton's so speedy. We said we'd got really good full-backs who can deal with their wide players. Hamilton got taken off, Reece James and (Joe) Rafferty did a good job.”
And Humphreys’ time as a midfielder is not over.
"Cam talks more than Haks (Odoffin) or Zac (Jules, his defensive partners that night) and you could hear them bellowing instructions,” he explained. "It's not that he's now reverted to the back, I think Cam's got a big career in there (midfield).”
Evans says Jonson Clarke-Harris has reminded him of Chris Wood recently as he works to come back from injury "lighter, leaner, fitter".
Nottingham Forest striker Wood is this season's surprise Premier League golden boot contender, behind only Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland. Evans worked with Wood at Leeds United.
Clarke-Harris has been disappointing since returning to Rotherham in the summer. Seven goals have not been a disaster, but his manager is demanding more.
"You'll see a lighter, leaner, fitter Jonson,” said Evans. "He's worked really hard in the last four or five weeks. We've driven him, he's driven himself. I see similarities with how Chris Wood drove himself at Leeds.
"When I first arrived, I told him (Clarke-Harris) he was a little bit 'podgy'. He took it in the right spirit and said he'd do something about it."
Like Mallik Wilks, Clarke-Harris has been training outdoors all week, putting both in contention to return from injury in Berkshire.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.