Aston Villa 'ready to sell' attacker eyed by Sheffield United and Middlesbrough in winter window
In the winter window, the versatile attacker was among the most in-demand players in the transfer market.
He had been recalled from a goal-laden loan stint at Stockport County, with the decision putting a host of Championship clubs on alert.
Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday were all linked with loan swoops for the 23-year-old, who was also named as a target for Celtic.
Hull won the race for his signature, only for injury to hamper Barry’s time at the MKM Stadium.
Louie Barry exit on cards
According to Football Insider, he could now depart on a permanent basis with his parent club believed to be ready to sanction a sale.
Selling Barry would help Villa stay on the right side of profit and sustainability rules and a breakthrough does not appear to be on the cards.
He managed just four outings for Hull before injury curtailed his campaign and Villa have a star-studded squad.
As far his development goes, it could also now be the time for him to seek a permanent switch and an opportunity to be a leading man.
Aston Villa’s previous stance
In January, Villa did not appear to be entertaining the prospect of a permanent move for Barry.
Amid intense speculation regarding the future of the forward, Villa boss Unai Emery said: “We are very happy with Barry but we have one plan with him and that is to extend his contract and continue his process as a player, and to go on on loan, get experience and confidence. How we are working with him now and last year is the right way for him.”
Barry scored on his Villa debut back in January 2021, against Liverpool, but has not been afforded a first-team outing for the club since.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.