'One plan' - Leeds United, Celtic and Middlesbrough learn stance on 16-goal attacker
A raft of Championship clubs have been linked with the 21-year-old, who Villa have recalled from a loan spell at Stockport County.
Leeds, Middlesbrough and Wednesday have all been credited with interest, as have Sheffield United, Hull City, Derby County and Millwall among others.
Reports have also suggested Celtic have eyed a permanent deal for the versatile attacker, but Emery has claimed only a loan will be considered.
In his most recent press conference, Emery said: “We are very happy with Barry but we have one plan with him and that is to extend his contract and continue his process as a player, and to go on on loan, get experience and confidence. How we are working with him now and last year is the right way for him.”
A former England youth international, Barry was nurtured within the youth systems of West Bromwich Albion and Barcelona before finishing his football education at Villa.
He has been afforded just one first-team outing for the Midlands club, with the bulk of his senior experience instead being accumulated in the loan system.
A tricky player with a keen eye for goal, Barry can operate up front, out wide or as an attacking midfielder.
