Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has confirmed the plan for Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday-linked attacker Louie Barry.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A raft of Championship clubs have been linked with the 21-year-old, who Villa have recalled from a loan spell at Stockport County.

Leeds, Middlesbrough and Wednesday have all been credited with interest, as have Sheffield United, Hull City, Derby County and Millwall among others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reports have also suggested Celtic have eyed a permanent deal for the versatile attacker, but Emery has claimed only a loan will be considered.

Louie Barry appears to in line for a new contract at Aston Villa. | Christian Hofer/Getty Images

In his most recent press conference, Emery said: “We are very happy with Barry but we have one plan with him and that is to extend his contract and continue his process as a player, and to go on on loan, get experience and confidence. How we are working with him now and last year is the right way for him.”

A former England youth international, Barry was nurtured within the youth systems of West Bromwich Albion and Barcelona before finishing his football education at Villa.

He has been afforded just one first-team outing for the Midlands club, with the bulk of his senior experience instead being accumulated in the loan system.