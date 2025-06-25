Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur 'looking closely' at top-flight defender as Everton 'keep tabs'
The defender is currently on duty at the UEFA European Under-21 Championship and featured against England last week.
While he may be in action at a youth tournament, Ullrich has already accumulated a wealth of senior experience in the Bundesliga.
He has established himself as Borussia Mönchengladbach’s first-choice left-back and amassed 26 league appearances last term.
Leeds United eye Lukas Ullrich
His swift development does not appear to have gone unnoticed, with Leeds among the clubs to have been linked with the 21-year-old.
According to The Boot Room, Leeds and their Premier League counterparts Tottenham Hotspur have taken notice of Ullrich.
Everton are also said to be keeping tabs, while Crystal Palace, Brighton & Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest have also been linked.
Ullrich’s current club are believed to have opened talks regarding a new contract, aware of growing interest from overseas.
Leeds United’s left-back dilemma
For the last two seasons, Junior Firpo has been a regular at left-back under Daniel Farke at Elland Road.
He did not always convince in the Premier League, but Firpo thrived in the Championship and was key in Leeds’ title-winning campaign.
However, with his contract due to expire next week, his future in West Yorkshire appears incredibly uncertain.
Max Wober, meanwhile, has been told he can leave after an injury-plagued campaign in the second tier.
Sam Byram, another player capable of filling in at left-back, is out of contract and yet to be confirmed as a member of Farke’s squad for next season.
Leeds have been linked with a host of left-backs in recent weeks, including Aston Villa’s Alex Moreno and Lille’s Gabriel Gudmundsson.
The centre of Farke’s defence was recently strengthened with the capture of Slovenia international Jaka Bijol, who has made the switch to England from Udinese.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.