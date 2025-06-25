Hull City 'join' Birmingham City and West Brom in race to sign winger with Premier League experience
The 17-year-old is considered to be among the most exciting prospects in England and has already tasted Premier League action.
He made 10 appearances in the top flight last season, as well as a further five in the Europa League under the since-sacked Ange Postecoglou.
However, it appears he could be given the chance to accumulate more experience at a step below the top flight.
Battle for Mikey Moore’s signature
According to Football League World, Hull are among the Championship outfits vying for the signature of the England under-19s star.
The Tigers are said to be lining up a loan move for Moore as they look to usher in a new era under Sergej Jakirovic.
However, the club’s Championship rivals Birmingham and West Brom have been credited with interest in the tricky attacker by Football Insider.
Mikey Moore’s burgeoning reputation
Moore has made waves at a young age at Spurs and was even compared to Neymar by his teammate James Maddison last year.
After Moore starred in a Europa League win over AZ Alkmaar, Maddison told TNT Sports: "I thought we had Neymar on the left wing! He is fearless, [he has] that young, fearless mentality.
"He's a brilliant lad, he has bags of ability. I will hopefully help him with wise words but he has all the ability and well done to him."
Postecoglou said: "I think we all understand with young players, you have to be careful but after the game, I don't get the sense that that's [the praise] going to affect Mikey at all.
"There's no denying he was great last night. I thought he was great the whole game. It's exciting for us."
Hull have signed Dillon Phillips, Semi Ajayi and Reda Laaloui this summer and made Gustavo Puerta’s loan deal permanent.
