Hull City have reportedly joined Birmingham City and West Bromwich Albion in the race to sign Tottenham Hotspur prodigy Mikey Moore.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 17-year-old is considered to be among the most exciting prospects in England and has already tasted Premier League action.

He made 10 appearances in the top flight last season, as well as a further five in the Europa League under the since-sacked Ange Postecoglou.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, it appears he could be given the chance to accumulate more experience at a step below the top flight.

Mikey Moore has been tipped for a bright future at Tottenham Hotspur. | Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Battle for Mikey Moore’s signature

According to Football League World, Hull are among the Championship outfits vying for the signature of the England under-19s star.

The Tigers are said to be lining up a loan move for Moore as they look to usher in a new era under Sergej Jakirovic.

However, the club’s Championship rivals Birmingham and West Brom have been credited with interest in the tricky attacker by Football Insider.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mikey Moore’s burgeoning reputation

Moore has made waves at a young age at Spurs and was even compared to Neymar by his teammate James Maddison last year.

After Moore starred in a Europa League win over AZ Alkmaar, Maddison told TNT Sports: "I thought we had Neymar on the left wing! He is fearless, [he has] that young, fearless mentality.

"He's a brilliant lad, he has bags of ability. I will hopefully help him with wise words but he has all the ability and well done to him."

Tottenham Hotspur's Mikey Moore has been linked with Hull City. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Postecoglou said: "I think we all understand with young players, you have to be careful but after the game, I don't get the sense that that's [the praise] going to affect Mikey at all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There's no denying he was great last night. I thought he was great the whole game. It's exciting for us."