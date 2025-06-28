Brentford 'looking to rival' Leeds United for signing of highly-rated midfielder
The 20-year-old has sent his stock soaring of late, having played a key role in Union SG’s Belgian Pro League title-winning campaign.
He made 29 league outings, mostly operating in central midfield, although can also be deployed at full-back or centre-back.
Leeds have been linked with the utility man, although it appears the Whites may face competition from their Premier League rivals.
Leeds United face competition
According to reporter Sacha Tavolieri, Brentford have entered the race as they hunt a new defensive midfielder.
The Bees are said to be looking to rival both Leeds and Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt for the signature of the highly-rated midfielder.
Posting on X, Tavolieri said: “Brentford FC enter the race for Noah Sadiki. In search of a defensive midfielder this summer, Bees are looking to rival Leeds United and Eintracht Frankfurt, who still negotiate personal terms. Everything can still change. The outcome, here, soon.”
Transfer window battles
If Leeds do pursue Sadiki only to lose out to Brentford, it would be another bitter blow for the Whites.
The club have been strongly linked with Strasbourg’s Habib Diarra, although the 21-year-old now appears set to join fellow newly-promoted club Sunderland.
A deal worth £30m is said to be on the cards for Diarra, who has reportedly been booked in for a medical.
Leeds have, however, managed to secure two of their transfer targets. Lukas Nmecha has made the switch from Wolfsburg and Jaka Bijol has joined from Udinsese.
The club have also been linked with the likes of Aston Villa’s Alex Moreno, Monaco’s Lamine Camara and Anderlecht’s Mario Stroeykens.
On the outgoings front, popular left-back Junior Firpo looks set to depart after four years at Elland Road. He is out of contract in West Yorkshire and has been linked with his former club Real Betis.
