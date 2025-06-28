Former Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts is reportedly likely to leave Birmingham City this summer.

After amassing 108 appearances in Leeds colours, Roberts left Elland Road to join Queens Park Rangers on loan in 2022.

A year later, he sealed a permanent exit as Birmingham moved to secure his services on a four-year deal.

It has not worked out for Roberts in the Midlands and as the Blues lifted the League One title last term, the 26-year-old was out on loan at Northampton Town.

Tyler Roberts exit mooted

After registering one goal in 29 outings for the Cobblers, Roberts’ Birmingham days appear numbered.

According to Mail Online, he is likely to leave the Blues following their promotion to the Championship. Also expected to depart are Dion Sanderson, Alfie Chang and Keshi Anderson.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Roberts, who has lost his way somewhat since his time in the Premier League with Leeds.

He was part of the squad promoted from the Championship under Marcelo Bielsa and managed 50 appearances in the top flight for the Whites.

Chris Davies on Tyler Roberts

Speaking to Birmingham Live in March, Blues boss Chris Davies strongly hinted Roberts did not have a future in his squad.

He said: “You can never say never but the picture is probably not going to change too much – I don’t see any reason for it to.

“But he’s ultimately a Birmingham player and you should never shut the door because you just never know how people will come back in pre-season and everything. From that point of view, I think we’ve set off on our journey now and I wouldn’t see it changing too much.

“We get a loan report sent through that’s generated by our staff, I look at the loan report and get updates on how they’re doing. I always see them as our player and want them to do well, it’s just a shame they didn’t get the game time here.

“Tyler was one of those players where they did well to get him in some ways. He’s a good player and you can see he’s one of their better players.