Leeds United and Aston Villa braced to miss out on midfielder as Sunderland 'book medical' for £30m switch
Earlier this month, Diarra was reported to be a transfer target for Leeds following his stellar season in Ligue 1.
An attack-minded midfielder with impressive pedigree, he appeared to be the type of player needed in Daniel Farke’s squad.
However, any pursuit appeared likely to be challenging as the likes of Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Everton were also linked.
Sunderland close in on Habib Diarra
In a shock development, newly-promoted Sunderland look to be closing in on the capture of the Senegal international.
According to reporter Fabrizio Romano, a medical has been booked by the Black Cats. Documents are said to be in the process of being exchanged, with a deal totalling £30m (€35.5m) on the table.
It has been claimed €31.5m will be paid up front, with €4m worth of add-ons part of the package.
Leeds United miss out
Missing out on Diarra would undoubtedly be a blow for Leeds, who appear to be in need of a forward-thinking midfielder.
Brenden Aaronson has not always convinced the ‘number 10’ role, while the forward-thinking Joe Rothwell has seen his loan spell come to an end.
Ethan Ampadu, Ao Tanaka and Ilia Gruev are Farke’s central midfield options, although none are outwardly attacking.
Leeds may not find themselves on the trail of alternative targets, with Anderlecht’s Mario Stroeykens and Sheffield United’s Gustavo Hamer among those to have been linked. There has also been talk of interest in former Huddersfield Town star Jack Rudoni, now of Coventry City.
The summer signings count at Elland Road currently stands at two, with defender Jaka Bijol and forward Lukas Nmecha having been snapped up.
The former has joined the Whites from Udinese, while the latter has made the switch from Wolfsburg.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.