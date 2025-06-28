Leeds United and Aston Villa braced to miss out on midfielder as Sunderland 'book medical' for £30m switch

Tom Coates

Published 28th Jun 2025, 09:16 BST
Leeds United appear set to be beaten to the signing of Strasbourg’s Habib Diarra by Sunderland.

Earlier this month, Diarra was reported to be a transfer target for Leeds following his stellar season in Ligue 1.

An attack-minded midfielder with impressive pedigree, he appeared to be the type of player needed in Daniel Farke’s squad.

However, any pursuit appeared likely to be challenging as the likes of Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Everton were also linked.

Senegal international Habib Diarra appears to be closing in on a move to Sunderland.
Senegal international Habib Diarra appears to be closing in on a move to Sunderland.

Sunderland close in on Habib Diarra

In a shock development, newly-promoted Sunderland look to be closing in on the capture of the Senegal international.

According to reporter Fabrizio Romano, a medical has been booked by the Black Cats. Documents are said to be in the process of being exchanged, with a deal totalling £30m (€35.5m) on the table.

It has been claimed €31.5m will be paid up front, with €4m worth of add-ons part of the package.

Leeds United miss out

Missing out on Diarra would undoubtedly be a blow for Leeds, who appear to be in need of a forward-thinking midfielder.

Brenden Aaronson has not always convinced the ‘number 10’ role, while the forward-thinking Joe Rothwell has seen his loan spell come to an end.

Brenden Aaronson was Leeds United's first-choice attacking midfielder for the bulk of the 2024/25 campaign.
Brenden Aaronson was Leeds United's first-choice attacking midfielder for the bulk of the 2024/25 campaign.

Ethan Ampadu, Ao Tanaka and Ilia Gruev are Farke’s central midfield options, although none are outwardly attacking.

Leeds may not find themselves on the trail of alternative targets, with Anderlecht’s Mario Stroeykens and Sheffield United’s Gustavo Hamer among those to have been linked. There has also been talk of interest in former Huddersfield Town star Jack Rudoni, now of Coventry City.

The summer signings count at Elland Road currently stands at two, with defender Jaka Bijol and forward Lukas Nmecha having been snapped up.

The former has joined the Whites from Udinese, while the latter has made the switch from Wolfsburg.

