Leeds United appear set to be beaten to the signing of Strasbourg’s Habib Diarra by Sunderland.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this month, Diarra was reported to be a transfer target for Leeds following his stellar season in Ligue 1.

An attack-minded midfielder with impressive pedigree, he appeared to be the type of player needed in Daniel Farke’s squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, any pursuit appeared likely to be challenging as the likes of Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Everton were also linked.

Senegal international Habib Diarra appears to be closing in on a move to Sunderland. | Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Sunderland close in on Habib Diarra

In a shock development, newly-promoted Sunderland look to be closing in on the capture of the Senegal international.

According to reporter Fabrizio Romano, a medical has been booked by the Black Cats. Documents are said to be in the process of being exchanged, with a deal totalling £30m (€35.5m) on the table.

It has been claimed €31.5m will be paid up front, with €4m worth of add-ons part of the package.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds United miss out

Missing out on Diarra would undoubtedly be a blow for Leeds, who appear to be in need of a forward-thinking midfielder.

Brenden Aaronson has not always convinced the ‘number 10’ role, while the forward-thinking Joe Rothwell has seen his loan spell come to an end.

Brenden Aaronson was Leeds United's first-choice attacking midfielder for the bulk of the 2024/25 campaign. | George Wood/Getty Images

Ethan Ampadu, Ao Tanaka and Ilia Gruev are Farke’s central midfield options, although none are outwardly attacking.

Leeds may not find themselves on the trail of alternative targets, with Anderlecht’s Mario Stroeykens and Sheffield United’s Gustavo Hamer among those to have been linked. There has also been talk of interest in former Huddersfield Town star Jack Rudoni, now of Coventry City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The summer signings count at Elland Road currently stands at two, with defender Jaka Bijol and forward Lukas Nmecha having been snapped up.