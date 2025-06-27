Sunderland 'making £35m move' to sign Leeds United and Aston Villa transfer target
The 21-year-old enjoyed a stellar 2024/25 season, starring for Strasbourg as they surged into seventh place in Ligue 1.
His exploits have fuelled talk of a summer switch and Leeds have been credited with interest in the attacking midfielder.
Leeds reportedly submitted a £21.9m bid, although it has since been claimed the Whites may miss out on the Senegal international.
Doubts regarding Leeds’ chances of landing Diarra have been intensified by reports of interest from rivals such as Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest.
Sunderland target Habib Diarra
According to reporter Alan Nixon via his Patreon page, newly-promoted Sunderland are now making a move to sign Diarra.
The Black Cats are said to be putting together a bumper £35m package in an effort to pull off what would be a major transfer coup.
Diarra is said to have been identified as a replacement for Jobe Bellingham, who has followed in the footsteps of his brother Jude by joining Borussia Dortmund.
The report claims Leeds have been trying to land Diarra for weeks, but have been offering less.
It is believed the playmaker is being lined up for a medical at Sunderland once figures are agreed.
Leeds United’s playmaker hunt
An attack-minded midfielder does appear to be on the list of priorities for Leeds in the transfer window.
Since confirmation of the club’s promotion to the Premier League, a clutch have been reported as potential targets for the Whites.
Brenden Aaronson spent the bulk of last season as Daniel Farke’s ‘number 10’ of choice, but did not always impress.
Leeds have made two summer signings so far, recruiting forward Lukas Nmecha from Wolfsburg and signing defender Jaka Bijol from Udinese.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.