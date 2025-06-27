Sunderland 'making £35m move' to sign Leeds United and Aston Villa transfer target

Sunderland are reportedly making a move to beat Leeds United to the signature of Strasbourg playmaker Habib Diarra.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old enjoyed a stellar 2024/25 season, starring for Strasbourg as they surged into seventh place in Ligue 1.

His exploits have fuelled talk of a summer switch and Leeds have been credited with interest in the attacking midfielder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds reportedly submitted a £21.9m bid, although it has since been claimed the Whites may miss out on the Senegal international.

Doubts regarding Leeds’ chances of landing Diarra have been intensified by reports of interest from rivals such as Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest.

Sunderland are reportedly looking to beat Leeds United to the signing of Habib Diarra. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Sunderland target Habib Diarra

According to reporter Alan Nixon via his Patreon page, newly-promoted Sunderland are now making a move to sign Diarra.

The Black Cats are said to be putting together a bumper £35m package in an effort to pull off what would be a major transfer coup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diarra is said to have been identified as a replacement for Jobe Bellingham, who has followed in the footsteps of his brother Jude by joining Borussia Dortmund.

The report claims Leeds have been trying to land Diarra for weeks, but have been offering less.

It is believed the playmaker is being lined up for a medical at Sunderland once figures are agreed.

Strasbourg's Habib Diarra is seemingly in-demand. | PASCAL GUYOT/AFP via Getty Images

Leeds United’s playmaker hunt

An attack-minded midfielder does appear to be on the list of priorities for Leeds in the transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since confirmation of the club’s promotion to the Premier League, a clutch have been reported as potential targets for the Whites.

Brenden Aaronson spent the bulk of last season as Daniel Farke’s ‘number 10’ of choice, but did not always impress.