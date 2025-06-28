Leeds United 'make approach' to sign £42m former Aston Villa midfielder eyed by Nottingham Forest
Just under a year has passed since Juventus forked out a reported £42.3m to prise the Brazil international from Villa.
He had spent five years in the Midlands after a move from Manchester City, racking up over 200 appearances and playing a key role in the club’s resurgence.
However, after just one year in Turin, the 27-year-old is seemingly set to seek pastures new in the summer transfer window.
Leeds United eye Douglas Luiz
Both Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace have been credited with interest in the midfielder, although Leeds have also been linked.
According to Calcio Mercato, interest from Elland Road is ‘taking shape’. The club are believed to have made an approach regarding Douglas Luiz as they look to ensure their squad is Premier League-ready.
The report claims his future is far from Turin, suggesting a return to England’s top flight could be on the cards.
Leeds United in the transfer market
The sheer number of central midfielders linked with Leeds suggests the middle of the park is an area the Whites want to strengthen in.
Joe Rothwell has returned to AFC Bournemouth following his loan spell at Elland Road and the experienced Josuha Guilavogui has been released.
Meanwhile, Leeds appear to have missed out on Strasbourg playmaker Habib Diarra. The Senegal international had been strongly linked with the Whites, but now looks set for a move to Sunderland.
Leeds have made two forays into the market this summer, signing defender Jaka Bijol from Udinese and forward Lukas Nmecha from Wolfsburg.
Speculation regarding further incomings remains rife, with Monaco’s Lamine Camara and Douglas Luiz’s Juventus teammate Timothy Weah among those to have been linked.
