Leeds United beat off significant interest to sign £15m international defender

LEEDS UNITED have beaten off significant interest to sign international defender Jaka Bijol from Italian outfit Udinese in a £15m deal - their second arrival of the summer window.

The imposing 6ft 3in centre-half, 26, has penned a five-year deal, committing his future at the Premier League newcomers until June 2030.

Capped 63 times by Slovenia, Bijol impressed in Serie A last term, making 37 appearances in all competitions.

He was linked with moves to Italian giants AC Milan and Inter, while Newcastle United also reportedly made a late bid to sign him.

New Leeds United signing Jaka Bijol. Pictures courtesy of Leeds United AFC.

The arrival of Bijol follows on from the capture of German international striker Lukas Nmecha.

Bijol started his career in his homeland with Rudar Velenje before moving to Russian outfit CKSA Moscow in 2018.

He spent the 2020-21 season on loan at German side Hannover and moved to Italy in 2022.

In his early career, Bijol operated as a defensive midfielder before switching into the backline with considerable success.

He won his first senior cap with Slovenia while still a teenager in 2018 and also has experience in the Champions League and Europa League.

Bijol played every minute for his country in their run to the round of 16 at last summer’s European Championships and helped his country keep a clean sheet against England in the group stage.

In his time with Udinese, the Slovenian made almost 100 appearances.

Leeds are also in the market for Swedish left-back Gabriel Gudmondsson, with Junior Firpo's move to La Liga side Real Betis set to be confirmed shortly.

A new frontline keeper and centre-forward also figure highly on the wish-list of Leeds, who saw a big-money bid for chief striking target Rodrigo Muniz rebuffed earlier in the window by Premier League counterparts Fulham. Leeds tabled a £26m bid plus a further £6m in add-ons.