Leeds United fringe player Isaac Schmidt has cast doubt upon his future at Elland Road.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 25-year-old only arrived on British shores in the summer, making the switch from Swiss outfit St. Gallen for a reported £2.5m.

His only starts for Leeds have been in the FA Cup, with all of his seven league outings coming from the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Schmidt was last seen in league action on December 26, when he made a cameo appearance away at Stoke City.

Isaac Schmidt has made just nine appearances for Leeds United. | George Wood/Getty Images

Despite his lack of action at club level, Schmidt was recently handed his first senior Switzerland cap, completing 68 minutes in a 1-1 draw with Northern Ireland.

As reported by Swiss broadcaster SRF, Schmidt said: “After a year in which I barely played, I’m inevitably wondering what’s next. But I also have to consider the circumstances.

"The club officials have assured me that they are planning for me long-term. I just have to be patient and wait for my chance."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regarding his international bow, Schmidt said: “I felt like I was on cloud nine. But I told myself: no pressure. I can still improve and do a lot better.”

Isaac Schmidt recently picked up his first Switzerland cap. | Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Schmidt is capable of operating at left-back or right-back, but Leeds have been strong in both of those departments this term.

Junior Firpo has been among the club’s better performers, shining with his rampaging runs down the flank and chipping in with nine assists.