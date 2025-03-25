'Wondering what's next' - Leeds United defender casts doubt on future with candid admission
The 25-year-old only arrived on British shores in the summer, making the switch from Swiss outfit St. Gallen for a reported £2.5m.
His only starts for Leeds have been in the FA Cup, with all of his seven league outings coming from the bench.
Schmidt was last seen in league action on December 26, when he made a cameo appearance away at Stoke City.
Despite his lack of action at club level, Schmidt was recently handed his first senior Switzerland cap, completing 68 minutes in a 1-1 draw with Northern Ireland.
As reported by Swiss broadcaster SRF, Schmidt said: “After a year in which I barely played, I’m inevitably wondering what’s next. But I also have to consider the circumstances.
"The club officials have assured me that they are planning for me long-term. I just have to be patient and wait for my chance."
Regarding his international bow, Schmidt said: “I felt like I was on cloud nine. But I told myself: no pressure. I can still improve and do a lot better.”
Schmidt is capable of operating at left-back or right-back, but Leeds have been strong in both of those departments this term.
Junior Firpo has been among the club’s better performers, shining with his rampaging runs down the flank and chipping in with nine assists.
Jayden Bogle, meanwhile, has made the right-back spot his own since joining from Sheffield United.
