Leeds United are comfortable risking Junior Firpo agreeing a move elsewhere before they sit down for contract talks with their left-back.

A hamstring injury means the defender will not feature in the Festive programme. Players who, like Firpo, are out of contract in the summer can sign a pre-contract with a foreign club from January 1.

Firpo is Leeds' first-choice left-back but the Whites – who will go top of the Championship, if perhaps only briefly – should they beat Preston North End in Saturday's early kick-off do not know if they will be in next season's Premier League, where Firpo has struggled in the past.

Leeds are self-confident enough not to rush.

"It's not like we're naive and close our eyes but we also know Leeds United is definitely a good pick for every player and with our reputation and what we are doing I think we are a very interesting club," said manager Daniel Farke.

"I would never sign a player just because we are afraid of losing him to a different club.

"There is a moment to speak about this, but not during such a busy period.

"My players who are running out of contract know they can trust us and we back them.

OUT OF CONTRACT: Leeds United left-back Junior Firpo

"They know that after a difficult spell we are not knocking on their doors trying to cancel their contract, and after good periods it's not like they have to knock on our door to rush anything.

"At the moment there is no time too speak too much about the future. We are playing every three days and he should concentrate on a proper rehab.

"He had a difficult start to life at Leeds United and we backed him a lot, at least in my regime.

"He's developed fantastically with really good performances, developed his personality and taken on more responsibility."

Farke also does not expect to recall any of his loanees in January after Sam Greenwood's impressive start at Preston. Greenwood is ineligible to face his parent club.

"I'm pleased for Sam because, he's a great human being and a player with lots of potential,” commented Farke.