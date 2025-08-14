Leeds United reportedly hold an interest in signing James Justin from Leicester City.

Jayden Bogle nailed down the right-back spot last season and endeared himself to fans with his vibrancy down the flank.

However, Leeds look set to start the season without the former Sheffield United man due to an injury problem.

Sam Byram and Isaac Schmidt are the alternatives for Leeds at right-back, although the latter has been linked with a move away from Elland Road. He also struggled against AC Milan in a recent friendly clash in Dublin

Byram, meanwhile, has not seen regular action in the top flight for years and Leeds arguably need a stronger alternative to Bogle.

Leicester City's James Justin has been linked with Leeds United. | Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Leeds United interest in James Justin

According to The Athletic, Justin could provide an answer to the problems Leeds face in the right-back department.

The 27-year-old has been capped by England and boasts impressive pedigree, but suffered relegation from the Premier League with Leicester last season.

A return to the top flight could prove appealing to the versatile full-back, who is unlikely to make a Three Lions comeback while playing the second tier.

James Justin made his senior England debut against Hungary in June 2022. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Transfer business at Leeds United

There has not been much transfer business conducted at Elland Road of late, although it appears activity levels are picking up.

A deal to sign free agent Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been reached and the Whites have also been linked with AC Milan forward Noah Okafor.

The club’s Premier League campaign will kick off on Monday (August 18), when Everton make the trip to Elland Road.

Manager Daniel Farke could hand competitive debuts to a number of new signings, with Lucas Perri, Gabriel Gudmundsson and Anton Stach among those who could feature.