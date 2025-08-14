Leeds United are reportedly interested in AC Milan attacker Noah Okafor.

There has been a lull on the transfer activity front at Elland Road of late, although it appears the Whites could soon be back announcing deals.

The club have reached an agreement to sign free agent marksman Dominic Calvert-Lewin and another frontman is said to be on their radar.

Okafor starred for Milan in their friendly draw with Leeds at the weekend, causing Isaac Schmidt plenty of problems in Dublin.

Leeds United eye Noah Okafor

According to The Athletic, Leeds are interested in making a move for the Switzerland international.

There is not believed to have been an official approach, or even any talks between the clubs, but Leeds are thought to be looking at him.

He ended last season on loan at Napoli, although was afforded just a handful of appearances by the Serie A champions.

Noah Okafor’s career path

Okafor started his career at Basel, but it was his exploits at Red Bull Salzburg that put him in the sights of Milan.

He scored 34 goals in 110 appearances for the Austrian club, securing a move to the San Siro in 2023.

The forward, who can also operate out wide, has since scored seven goals in 53 appearances for the Italian giants.

Leeds United revamping their attack

Patrick Bamford’s exclusion from the picture and Mateo Joseph’s loan move to Mallorca have strengthened the need for reinforcement in the final third.

Leeds showed strong interest in signing Rodrigo Muniz from Fulham, but appear to have moved on following difficulty in the pursuit.

Calvert-Lewin is widely expected to complete a free transfer move to Elland Road and join Lukas Nmecha and Joel Piroe in the forward department.