Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has confirmed his decision on the future of Patrick Bamford.

The forward has made over 200 appearances for the Whites since he made the move from Middlesbrough in 2018.

He has played a part in two Championship title-winning campaigns and delivered a remarkable 17-goal haul in the 2020/21 Premier League season.

He even picked up an England cap in 2021, but injury has hampered Bamford in recent years and he did not manage to register a single goal last term.

Eyebrows were raised when the 31-year-old was absent from Leeds’ squad for their pre-season friendly against Manchester United, which ended in a 0-0 draw.

Patrick Bamford has fallen out of favour at Leeds United. | Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

Decision made on Patrick Bamford

In his post-match press conference, Farke confirmed he has told Bamford he is not in his plans for the 2025/26 campaign.

It now appears likely the experienced marksman will move on this summer, bringing an end to a seven-year association with the Whites.

There has also been speculation regarding fellow frontman Mateo Joseph, although it appears he is still in the plans at Elland Road.

Patrick Bamford’s time at Leeds United

Bamford was prised from Middlesbrough for a reported £7m during the reign of Marcelo Bielsa.

He arrived in West Yorkshire as an accomplished Championship player, but one who had failed to flourish in the top flight.

Bamford proved polarising at times in the second tier, but hit his stride when Leeds reached the Premier League in 2020.

Patrick Bamford was a regular source of goals after Leeds United were last promoted to the Premier League. | Molly Darlington - Pool/Getty Images

He took to life in the top flight like a duck to water, helping Leeds surge into the top half of the table.

However, struggles with injury and form have meant Bamford has been unable to replicate his earlier exploits.

Leeds have already signed Lukas Nmecha from Wolfsburg to beef up their frontline and another addition is expected before the window closes.