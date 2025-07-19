Leeds United v Manchester United: Surprise inclusion in Daniel Farke's squad - and a high-profile omission
With pre-season underway, Leeds are making the journey to Sweden to lock horns with their bitter rivals Manchester United in a friendly.
It will be Daniel Farke’s first opportunity to see his new-look side in action, with transfer business having been conducted since the club’s Championship title triumph.
Supporters will be eager to see who will feature against the Red Devils in Stockholm, with action due to commence at 2pm.
Surprise inclusion in Leeds United squad
While Leeds have not officially announced a squad list, the Yorkshire Evening Post have claimed Jack Harrison has travelled to Sweden.
The 28-year-old was a regular fixture for the Whites between 2018 and 2023, but has spent the last two seasons out on loan at Everton.
His back-to-back exits caused frustration in the Elland Road fanbase and the winger’s future is up in the air.
If he is to remain in West Yorkshire, he may well face a tough battle to win over the supporters again. Leeds are also thought to be on the hunt for a new wideman and have Daniel James, Largie Ramazani and Wilfried Gnonto on the books.
Harrison last pulled on the Leeds shirt in May 2023, when a defeat to Tottenham Hotspur confirmed the club’s relegation from the Premier League.
High-profile omission
Experienced frontman Patrick Bamford, meanwhile, is not believed to be part of the travelling party.
The 31-year-old has endured an injury-plagued chapter in his career, although did help Leeds over the line with some bright cameo appearances last season.
If Bamford is indeed absent in Stockholm, Farke will almost certainly face questions over the reason. It does not appear implausible, given Bamford’s track record, that it could be injury.
However, with Leeds looking for another new marksman after recruiting Lukas Nmecha, opportunities do appear set to be limited for the England-capped forward.
