Leeds United transfer news: Everton announcement leaves Whites with decision to make

Everton have confirmed they will send Jack Harrison back to Leeds United after two seasons on loan.

The winger exercised an escape clause to leave on loan when Leeds were relegated from the Premier League in the summer of 2023. But manager David Moyes has decided not to try to keep any of this season's loan players at Everton, with the exception of Charly Alcaraz.

So Leeds must decide whether to try to reintegrate Harrison, or if they are better off cashing in on him to help fund the signings Daniel Farke wants for a return to the top flight.

Harrison has been linked with Major League Soccer, having completed his education in America then begun his senior career at New York City before being picked up by their sister club Manchester City.

Harrison signed a five-year contract six weeks before Leeds were relegated. It means they can make a healthy profit in financial fair play terms on a player bought for £11m in 2021 if they find a buyer.

Farke has no problem reintegrating players, using Max Wober and Brenden Aaronson in the season just gone after they too jumped shipped on loan after relegation.

Harrison was a success at Leeds, hence such a long contract after they rowed back from selling him to Leicester City in January 2023.

He had three consecutive season-long loans from Manchester City before finally joining permanently. He made 206 appearances, scoring 34 goals and making another 32.

SUCCESS: Jack Harrison was a hit at Leeds United but left on loan after relegation (Image: Tony Johnson)

But his stock has fallen at Everton, with four assists and five goals, only one of each this season. It was no great shock they announced he will not be back, like Jesper Lindstrom, Orel Mangala and Armando Broja.

Farke went with Daniel James, Willy Gnonto, Large Ramazani and Manor Solomon – on loan from Tottenham Hotspur – as his 2024-25 wingers. They are set for competition from Marseille to buy Solomon.

"We are going to build the best squad we can with every penny we're allowed to spend," said chairman Parag Marathe the day after winning the Championship. "It's probably going to be a mix of inbounds and outbounds."