Leeds United have 'looked at' Chelsea attacker also linked with Ipswich Town as loan deal claim made

Published 19th Jul 2025, 16:45 BST
Leeds United have reportedly taken a look at Chelsea prodigy Marc Guiu.

It is widely expected Leeds will add another forward to their frontline before the summer transfer window slams shut.

The Whites have already recruited Lukas Nmecha from Wolfsburg and have Joel Piroe, Mateo Joseph and Patrick Bamford in their ranks.

However, a starting number nine is believed to be on the transfer wishlist in LS11 and a raft of names have been linked.

Marc Guiu has scored six goals in 16 appearances for Chelsea.placeholder image
Marc Guiu has scored six goals in 16 appearances for Chelsea. | Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Leeds United linked with Marc Guiu

Guiu is the latest to have been mooted as an option, with reporter Graeme Bailey claiming Leeds have shown interest in the Spaniard.

It is believed a loan addition to the Leeds attack is possible as the club continue their preparations for life back in the Premier League.

Bailey told Leeds United News: “I think a loan signing is possible. Marc Guiu at Chelsea is one they’ve looked at as well. They will be doing a few bits. It’s still the middle of July and they’re not panicking.”

Marc Guiu’s career so far

Guiu arrived on British shores last year, swapping Barcelona for Chelsea in a reported £5.2m deal. He made a total of 16 appearances for the Blues last term, registering six goals.

Three of those goals came in a Europa Conference League rout of Shamrock Rovers in December, in which Guiu struck a first-half hat-trick.

Marc Guiu featured in Europe for Chelsea last season.placeholder image
Marc Guiu featured in Europe for Chelsea last season. | THOMAS KIENZLE/AFP via Getty Images

However, Leeds are not the only club to have been credited with interest in the Spain youth international.

In May, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claimed Ipswich are keen on the marksman as they prepare for life back in the Championship.

The Tractor Boys relied heavily on Liam Delap as their focal point last term, but have since sold him to Chelsea.

Leeds have also been linked with free agent Callum Wilson, who recently saw his Newcastle United contract come to an end.

