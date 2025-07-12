Callum Wilson has sent a clear message to Leeds United and Burnley following his Newcastle United exit.

The 33-year-old has left St James’ Park after five years, departing with a record of 49 goals in 130 appearances.

His final campaign with the Magpies was marred by injury and the England-capped marksman was a bit-part player when fit.

Leeds and Burnley have both been linked with moves for Wilson following their respective promotions to the Premier League.

Callum Wilson is a free agent after leaving Newcastle United.

Callum Wilson responds to transfer talk

The forward was asked about reported interest from the Whites and Clarets in an interview with The i, and predictably remained coy. In response, he said only that he believes he can play at the highest level next season.

He also made it clear he wants to play a starring role, essentially telling Leeds and Burnley they will not be able to offer a back-up gig.

He said: “I had an amazing five years at Newcastle but football moves on so quickly. I’m at a point in my career now where I’m 33, I still have so much to give, but I’ve not been able to show it.

“When you’re coming on for five, 10 minutes here and there within a game everyone thinks that you can’t play longer than that.

“Everyone thinks ‘he’s losing a yard of pace’, all these other things, but obviously coming on as a substitute is completely different to starting a game.

“When you come on as a sub it’s so hard to catch a second wind and before you know it the game is over. That was the only thing for me. I still feel I can offer so much.

“I had conversations with the manager [Eddie Howe] and we established that I’m not at a point mentally where I’m ready to sit on the bench and play number two for the whole season. I don’t mind yo-yoing here and there but it’s got to be a fair fight.”

Free agent forward Callum Wilson boasts a wealth of Premier League experience.

Leeds United’s forward department

Leeds deployed Joel Piroe as their forward of choice for the bulk of their title-winning Championship campaign.

He fought off competition from Spain Under-21s marksman Mateo Joseph and outscored each of his second-tier counterparts.

However, the Dutchman has never competed in the Premier League and divided opinion among fans at times last term.

Joseph, meanwhile, found it difficult to kick on last season and has been linked with a move away from Elland Road.

