Leeds United given transfer incentive as major Newcastle United star 'exit' update emerges
The 33-year-old is among the most high-profile English players to have officially entered the world of free agency this week.
He has been a loyal servant to the Magpies since his move from AFC Bournemouth in 2020, amassing 130 appearances and netting 49 goals.
However, he has not yet put pen to paper on a new deal despite Newcastle’s previous announcement that talks were being held.
Leeds United given incentive
There has been talk of interest from Leeds, who are looking to revamp their squad ahead of a return to the Premier League.
According to The i, Wilson is set to depart St James’ Park following the expiry of his contract.
If Leeds are indeed keen on the England-capped frontman, they may now have an opportunity to get him on board.
Callum Wilson’s suitability to Leeds United
Looking purely at pedigree and playing style, Wilson is the type of player you could envisage thriving as the focal point of the Leeds attack.
However, he has been plagued by injury at Newcastle and some would argue he would be a risk to sign.
There is also likely to be stiff competition for his signature and Wilson will still be able to command high wages.
If he could stay fit, there is little question he would be a shrewd addition for a host of Premier League clubs.
Leeds have already added to their frontline this summer, signing Lukas Nmecha from Wolfsburg to provide more competition for Joel Piroe.
Patrick Bamford, Mateo Joseph and Joe Gelhardt all remain on the books but there has been talk of the trio seeking pastures new this summer.
Since signing Nmecha, Leeds have strengthened at the back with the captures of centre-backs Jaka Bijol and Sebastiaan Bornauw.
