Leeds United have unveiled Belgium international defender Sebastiaan Bornauw as their third summer signing.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 26-year-old has made the switch to Elland Road from Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg, joining for an undisclosed fee.

He has put pen to paper on a four-year deal, following in the footsteps of forward Lukas Nmecha by swapping Wolfsburg for Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bornauw has also become the second centre-back to arrive at Elland Road this summer after the Whites prised Jaka Bijol from Udinese.

His move is subject to a work permit and international clearance, and the fee has been reported as being in the region of £5m.

Sebastiaan Bornauw has been unveiled as a new addition to the Leeds United ranks. | Leeds United

Sebastiaan Bornauw’s career so far

Bornauw cut his teeth in his native Belgium with Anderlecht, making his debut as a 19-year-old and taking very little time to establish himself at senior level.

FC Cologne came calling to take the defender to the Bundesliga in 2019 and he continued on an upward trajectory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His exploits landed him a move to Wolfsburg in 2021 and the 6ft 3ins defender racked up 96 appearances for the club, scoring four goals.

Bornauw has drawn comparisons to Bayern Munich icon Daniel Van Buyten and in 2020, told the Bundesliga’s official website: “I still have a long way to go, he had a great career. It’s hard to be compared to him but he had his career, I’m going to try to have mine.

“It’s an honour though, because I like him a lot as a person and as a player so it really is an honour.”

Sebastiaan Bornauw made 96 appearances for Wolfsburg. | Leon Kuegeler/Getty Images

How Sebastiaan Bornauw could fit in at Leeds United

There looks set to be an intense battle for minutes in the centre-back department at Elland Road last term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk excelled for the Whites last term, but have since seen two senior international centre-backs recruited.