Leeds United submit £13m 'offer' for midfielder - but Brentford 'go further' with bigger bid
The 20-year-old was at the heart of Union SG’s remarkable 2024/25 campaign, which ended in a Belgian Pro League title triumph.
His exploits appear to have attracted admiring glances from England, with Leeds supposedly on the DR Congo international’s trail.
Brentford have also been linked and the Bees are seemingly putting more money on the table in the battle for Sadiki’s services.
Bids for Noah Sadiki
According to Belgian outlet Sudinfo, Leeds have offered €13m (£11.1m) for Sadiki. Brentford, meanwhile, have reportedly tabled €15m (£12.8m).
The report claims neither side have offered enough to win the race, with Union SG believed to be demanding €20m (£17m).
It remains to be seen whether Sadiki is indeed prised from Union SG this summer or whether he remains in Belgium for the time being.
Leeds United’s midfielder hunt
Midfield very much appears to be an area of focus for Leeds in the summer transfer window.
The Whites have been credited with interest in Hoffenheimn’s Anton Stach, a 6ft 4in enforcer with Germany caps on his CV.
Leeds have also been linked with Strasbourg’s Habib Diarra, although the Senegal international is seemingly Sunderland-bound.
Josuha Guilavogui was released at the end of last season and Joe Rothwell’s loan deal has expired, meaning depth is currently an issue in LS11.
Rothwell is believed to be closing in on a permanent move away from his parent club AFC Bournemouth, with Rangers said to be working on a deal.
Leeds have made two signings since the window opened, recruiting forward Lukas Nmecha from Wolfsburg and defender Jaka Bijol from Udinese.
Nmecha’s former Wolfsburg teammate, defender Sebastiaan Bornauw, is widely expected to be arrival number three.
