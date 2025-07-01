Leeds United promotion-winner 'closing in' on high-profile move away from AFC Bournemouth
The 30-year-old joined the Whites on loan from AFC Bournemouth last summer, having helped Southampton reach the Premier League during the previous campaign.
He was not considered among the most glamorous signings made by the Whites but proved to be a shrewd addition to Daniel Farke’s squad.
His class on the ball endeared him to the Elland Road faithful, as did his penchant for dangerous set-piece deliveries.
There had been talk of a return to West Yorkshire, but it appears he will be moving north of the border.
Joe Rothwell nears Rangers switch
According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Rangers are closing on the capture of the central midfielder.
It is believed he will pen a two-year deal at Ibrox if an agreement between the Gers and Bournemouth can be reached.
The move would reunite Rothwell with Leeds’ owners 49ers Enterprises, who recently completed a takeover at Ibrox.
Joe Rothwell’s career journey
A product of Manchester United’s academy, Rothwell first moved to Yorkshire when he was loaned to Barnsley in 2015.
He later established himself in the EFL with productive spells at Oxford United and Blackburn Rovers, earning a move to the Premier League with Bournemouth in 2022.
In March, he told Leeds Live: “I've not really thought about it [his future]. The full focus now is getting the club back to the Premier League.
“I've said it from day dot really, I've loved my time here and whether that continues, that's not up to me.
“That’s between the club and my agent, but I'll just concentrate on doing what I've got to do and hopefully help this club get back up to the Premier League.”
