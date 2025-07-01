Leeds United promotion-winner Joe Rothwell is reportedly closing in on a permanent move to Scottish giants Rangers.

The 30-year-old joined the Whites on loan from AFC Bournemouth last summer, having helped Southampton reach the Premier League during the previous campaign.

He was not considered among the most glamorous signings made by the Whites but proved to be a shrewd addition to Daniel Farke’s squad.

His class on the ball endeared him to the Elland Road faithful, as did his penchant for dangerous set-piece deliveries.

There had been talk of a return to West Yorkshire, but it appears he will be moving north of the border.

Joe Rothwell was a key figure in Leeds United's title-winning Championship campaign. | Harry Trump/Getty Images

Joe Rothwell nears Rangers switch

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Rangers are closing on the capture of the central midfielder.

It is believed he will pen a two-year deal at Ibrox if an agreement between the Gers and Bournemouth can be reached.

The move would reunite Rothwell with Leeds’ owners 49ers Enterprises, who recently completed a takeover at Ibrox.

Joe Rothwell’s career journey

A product of Manchester United’s academy, Rothwell first moved to Yorkshire when he was loaned to Barnsley in 2015.

He later established himself in the EFL with productive spells at Oxford United and Blackburn Rovers, earning a move to the Premier League with Bournemouth in 2022.

Joe Rothwell made 39 appearances for Leeds United. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

In March, he told Leeds Live: “I've not really thought about it [his future]. The full focus now is getting the club back to the Premier League.

“I've said it from day dot really, I've loved my time here and whether that continues, that's not up to me.