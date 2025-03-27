Joe Rothwell has insisted it is not up to him whether or not he stays at Leeds United beyond the end of the season.

While he was not among the more glamorous summer signings, the cultured midfielder has proven to be a shrewd addition to Daniel Farke’s squad.

His loan deal is due to expire at the end of the season and fans have been left to ponder what the future holds for the Manchester United academy graduate.

Joe Rothwell is currently on loan at Leeds United from AFC Bournemouth. | George Wood/Getty Images

Speaking to Leeds Live, he said: “I've not really thought about it [his future]. The full focus now is getting the club back to the Premier League.

“I've said it from day dot really, I've loved my time here and whether that continues, that's not up to me. That’s between the club and my agent, but I'll just concentrate on doing what I've got to do and hopefully help this club get back up to the Premier League.”

He also claimed conversations regarding a stay beyond the end of the season have not taken place.

Rothwell said: “I've not looked into it or pushed through [with] it. The full focus is getting the club back up.”

The midfielder has amassed 38 appearances in all competitions for the Whites and is targeting his second consecutive promotion.

Joe Rothwell is eyeing promotion with Leeds United. | George Wood/Getty Images

Rothwell was part of the Southampton squad promoted via the Championship play-offs last season, although he did not feature in the club’s final win over Leeds.

He said: “This club, the size of Leeds United, they should be in the Premier League. The fans deserve it and obviously the players deserve it.