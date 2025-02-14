Leeds United handed transfer incentive with AFC Bournemouth 'open' to idea of deal for ex-Barnsley midfielder
The 30-year-old was among the summer additions to the Leeds ranks, but his arrival did not generate huge excitement among the Elland Road faithful.
While he may not have arrived to much fanfare, Rothwell quickly endeared himself to Leeds fans with his classy displays in the heart of midfield.
In recent weeks, there have been reports suggesting Leeds could sign the former Barnsley loanee for £7.5m.
According to reporter Graeme Bailey, Bournemouth are open to a deal being discussed and could even sanction his exit for less than the mooted the figure.
Speaking to Leeds United News, he said: “They are open to the idea. What I got back from Bournemouth, that ball-park but possibly even less would get him.
“There is an interest there but both clubs will talk at the end of the season, nothing has happened yet.”
Rothwell joined Bournemouth back in 2022, stepping up to the Premier League after four seasons in the Championship with Blackburn Rovers.
He spent the second half of last season on loan at Southampton, helping the Saints seal promotion via the Championship play-offs at the expense of the Whites.
Rothwell’s future could well depend on personal circumstances, with the midfielder having recently revealed he has moved to Yorkshire without his family.
Speaking on the BBC’s Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet podcast last month, he said: “This one has been tough because I’ve moved up without my family, my kids being in school. It wasn’t just a case of moving them with me because I don’t know what’s going to happen next season.
“I made the decision with my wife to leave them, it’s been tough. I don’t get to see them as much as I’d like to but we knew it was a sacrifice we had to make. Hopefully next season we’re back together again.
“It’s gone as well as it could have done, it took some time but when I got that chance I knew I could show what I’m about. It’s gone better than I could have expected. Who knows what will happen next season.”
Rothwell has made 32 appearances in all competitions for Leeds this season, although is yet to open his account for the Championship pace-setters.