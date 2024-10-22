The Leeds United player Daniel Farke says is 'a joy to watch' but can still get better

Daniel Farke says Joe Rothwell is a "joy to watch" in the white shirt of Leeds United, but he is working hard to make the midfielder better still.

On loan from Bournemouth, Rothwell was thrown into the side this month when Leeds' first-choice central midfield partnership of Ethan Amapdu and Ilia Gruev suffered lengthy injuries.

His combination with Ao Tanaka has got off to a great start against Sunderland and Sheffield United, and seems very likely to continue at home to Watford on Tuesday.

And it was Rothwell's corner which allowed Pascal Struijk to score the club's first set-piece goal since February.

"Not every set-piece delivery was spot on but in general he's brought us something different," said his manager Farke. "He's a different player and we know what he's capable of in terms of going forward and playing the second-last or even the last pass.

"In terms of set-pieces he can be a goal threat – he hasn't shown this too much yet yet but he's had a good few strikes and I'm hopeful he can chip in with some goals and assists.

"Thank God he already has chipped in with a good assist.

"Joe played excellently against Sheffield United but there were one or two mistakes in his passing and against the ball and one or two times where he can improve with his deliveries. There's always space for improvement.

SET-=PIECE TAKER: Leeds United's Joe Rothwell takes a free-kick at Norwich City's Carrow Road

"But we are all happy we have him and that he's proved his worth.”

Rothwell and Tanaka are more attack-minded than Ampadu and Gruev, giving Leeds an extra dynamic on the ball.